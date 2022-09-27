Survey: 71% workers say pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Many Americans are worried about staying afloat financially.

According to a survey from the Bank of America, 71 percent of U.S. workers say their salaries and wages can’t keep pace with the rising cost of living.

That’s up from the 58 percent who said the same in February.

The findings are from data taken in July and are based on Americans who have 401-K plans.

44 percent of U.S. employees say they feel well-off financially, which is the lowest that level has been in five-years.