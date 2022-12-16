Survey: 1/3 parents oppose school vaccine requirements

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — 35 percent of U.S. parents say vaccinating kids against measles, mumps and rubella should be an individual choice and not a requirement to attend public school — even if that may create health risks.

That’s according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

It’s a notable increase from pre-pandemic times.

A similar poll from the Pew Research Center found 23 percent of parents opposed vaccine requirements in schools in 2019.

All 50 states and Washington, D.C. require children attending public school to be vaccinated against certain diseases, including measles and rubella, with exemptions allowed only in some circumstances.

The survey was conducted from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8.