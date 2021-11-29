Superhero Duo embark on 17,000 mile journey across America to help those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On the day after Thanksgiving,two men started their 17,000 mile, 50 state journey across America, starting in Louisville.

Yuri Williams, dressed as ‘Santalorian’ and Rodney Smith Jr started in Louisville because its the home town of young David Turner, who suffered from a rare type of brain cancer.

This year would have been the duo’s 3rd holiday visit with David, but he passed away in May 2021, at the age of 10.

In his honor, the two paid respects to David at his grave site, followed by a visit to Graeter’s Ice Cream,where the superhero duo gave free ice cream cones to the first 50 kids…most of whom were other children with cancer from Norton Children’s Clinic in Louisville.

This is the third year they will make the journey to help veterans, ill children, families with special needs children, homeless individuals, and animals in shelters. The 50-state “Hand of Hope” tour will end on December 20th in Hawaii.

“We just come together as one and try and bless as many people as we can” said Williams.

The real-life superhero duo has a goal of raising $17,000 dollars, $1 per mile, to purchase gas and distribute toys, gift cards, blankets, hygiene kits and pet toys along the tour.

A link to donate can be found here.