‘Super Sunday’ changes location for weather

'Super Sunday' has been around for decades, usually at Douglass Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A summer tradition in Lexington, the annual ‘Super Sunday’ basketball tournament, continued despite the rain Sunday.

Lexington Parks and Recreation says the Dirt Bowl summer basketball league has been around since the 70’s and has even had notable U.K. player alumni like Melvin Turpin and James Lee. Parks and Rec says this tournament serves as a homecoming for many people.

“Seeing them come out and play a good game, have good camaraderie, even though you get beat, they always at the end of the game shake hands, tell them ‘good game’, ‘sorry about the dunk on you’ or whatever, but it’s always fun,” says Jacquelyn French, recreation manager senior.

Though the game typically takes place at the Douglass Park basketball courts, the weather made this year’s games move to the Dunbar Community Center.