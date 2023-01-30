Super Bowl party people rejoice: Chicken wings, guacamole will cost less this year

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Super Bowl is now less than two weeks away. Planning to host?

Keep in mind, game-day snacks are generally more expensive since food prices are up almost 12 percent from last year. But here are a couple of party food options that haven’t been affected by inflation.

Chicken wings. They actually cost 20 percent less than last year due to a better supply.

In January 2022, a pound of wings was about $3.38.

This year, the price is $2.65.

Another affordable option right now is guacamole.

Avocado prices are down 20 percent from last year.

You might want to consider telling your guests BYOB, because beer prices are up more than 10 percent.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.