Sunday morning fire damages home

The Lexington Fire Department says they were called to the 500 block of Ashley Way for a structure fire just before 1 a.m

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Fire Department is investigating after a home was damaged by fire early Sunday morning.

The Lexington Fire Department says they were called to the 500 block of Ashley Way for a structure fire just before 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and smoke. Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely before fire crews arrived.

No injuries are reported.

The department says it took about twenty minutes for crews to put the fire out.

The cause the fire remains under investigation.