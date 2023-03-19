Sunday morning car crash leaves one dead, another injured

Source: MGN Online

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A woman has died and another woman has been injured after a car accident early Sunday morning.

Lexington police say they responded with the Lexington Fire Department just after 2 a.m. to a single car accident on Tates Creek Road, near Garden Grove Walk, where a car had hit a tree in the median.

First responders found and removed the two women. The coroner says 46-year old Jessica Elaine Patterson of Lexington died in the crash.

The other woman was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

The Collision Restruction Unit responded and is investigating.