Summer in Saratoga wins Rood & Riddle Dowager at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Highlander Training Center’s Summer in Saratoga held off a late bid from favored Luck Money by a half-length to win the 30th running of the $150,000 Rood & Riddle Dowager (G3) for fillies and mares Sunday afternoon.

Trained by Joe Sharp and ridden by Corey Lanerie, Summer in Saratoga covered 1½ miles on a turf course rated as good in 2:30.02. It is the first victory in the Rood & Riddle Dowager for Sharp and Lanerie.

Summer in Saratoga got a ground-saving trip while racing seventh in the field of 10 as the trio of Eesha My Flower, Key Biscayne and Kelsey’s Cross led the field through fractions of :23.80, :48.93, 1:14.77 and 1:40.08.

On the far turn, Lanerie eased Summer in Saratoga off the rail, moved three wide into the stretch where he split horses at the three-sixteenths pole and drew off with enough left in the tank to hold off Luck Money.

In winning her first graded stakes and third stakes overall, Summer in Saratoga added $90,000 to her bankroll to increase her career earnings to $429,572.

A Keeneland sales graduate, Summer in Saratoga is a 5-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Hard Spun out of the Arch mare Love Theway Youare.

Summer in Saratoga returned $12.80, $5.20 and $4.20. Luck Money, ridden by Joel Rosario, returned $3.40 and $2.80 and finished 2 lengths ahead of Micheline, who paid $5.20 to show under Florent Geroux.

Kelsey’s Cross finished another 1¼ lengths back in fourth and was followed in order by English Affair, La Lune (GB), Viburnum, Key Biscayne, Eesha My Flower and I Hear You.

Sunday was Heroes Day presented by Rubicon, which honored members of the military (active duty and veterans) and first responders (law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and health care workers) and their families with free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seats. Guests enjoyed free lunch from City BBQ and children’s activities in the Family Zone in the North Terrace.

The afternoon included a number of recognitions in the Winner’s Circle and around the track.

Dr. Everett McCorvey of the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre led the crowd in the singing of "America the Beautiful."

The final four days of Keeneland’s 17-day Fall Meet begin Wednesday when racing resumes with an eight-race program beginning at 1 p.m. ET.