‘Stuff the Bus’ for western KY
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A group of schools across central Kentucky are teaming up to send supplies to western Kentucky. Schools from 18 districts are participating in ‘Stuff the Bus’ which started Monday and runs until Friday.
Student will be stuffing school buses with supplies to send a caravan across the state to those in need. Schools from 12 counties are participating.
“We, no pun intended, jumped on the bus,” says Morgan County Superintendent Ralph Hamilton. “We want to provide that support and unite together with the eastern Kentucky districts to provide support for western Kentucky.”
Hamilton says the regional effort was organized by Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea. Donations can be taken to any participating schools and dropped off until noon on Friday. The buses will leave for Mayfield High School from Rowan County on Monday morning.
A list of the participating districts with the specific donation items requested is below:
Ashland Independent: Socks, Personal Hygiene
Boyd County Schools: Water
Carter County Schools: Coats, Hats, Gloves
Fairview Independent: Non-Perishable Food and Toiletries
Floyd County Schools: Blankets
Pikeville Indpendent: Toys
Greenup County Schools: Toys
Johnson County Schools: Water
Jenkins Independent: Water
Lawrence County Schools: Cleaning Supplies
Lewis County Schools: Coats, Hats, Toys
Martin County Schools: Non-Perishable Food Items, Toiletries
Morgan County Schools: Socks, Personal Hygiene
Magoffin County Schools: Cleaning Supplies
Paintsville Independent: Blankets
Pike County Schools: Toys
Raceland Independent: Water
Russell Independent: Water