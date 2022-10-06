Study: Scientists discover new set of blood types

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Do you know your blood type?

Scientists say everyone should in case of a life-threatening event that results in a need for a blood transfusion.

But now, they’ve discovered a new group of blood types that you may need to be aware of on rare occasions.

The new group is called the Er blood group.

According to the journal Blood, there are a total of five Er antigens in this group based on genetic variations.

The blood type can cause immune cells to attack mismatched cells which have happened in other cases where blood types are incompatible.

The Er antigen was discovered years ago, but the study is the first to describe different mutations of the antigen.

Experts say while it may be rare it could be important for physicians and nurses to pay attention if they are having trouble diagnosing their patients.