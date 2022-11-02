Study: Number of diabetics in Kentucky increases 28% over past decade

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The number of diabetics in Kentucky has increased 28 percent over the past decade, the fifth-highest increase in the United States.

According to a new study by QuoteWizard, which analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of people with diabetes is rising rapidly — at a 15 percent increase since 2011 in the U.S. Nearly 1 in 10 people have diabetes and another 1 in 3 are prediabetic.

The study says about 14 percent of people in Kentucky have diabetes, and the direct medical cost of diabetes is rising in almost every state, too.

The average insulin cost per year is $584 and the average diabetic’s healthcare costs are $6,266.