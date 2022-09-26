Study: LinkedIn ran undisclosed experiments on users

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — If you’re looking for a new place to work, acquaintances appear to be more helpful than close friends.

That’s according to a study based on information gathered from more than 20 million users of LinkedIn.

The findings were published in this month’s issue of “Science” and involved data from 2015 through 2019.

Researchers used what is known as A-B testing and determined that people you barely know might provide better job opportunities than close friends or colleagues.

This study is seen by some as controversial.

According to the New York Times, some privacy advocates say some LinkedIn users may be unhappy their data was used as research.

LinkedIn officials told the Times it did not violate its user agreement.