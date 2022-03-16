Students Spend Their Spring Break Repairing Homes in Appalachia

Spring Breakers head to rural Kentucky and help build safe and dry homes for families

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -Students from Michigan State University and the University of Toledo packed their bags and headed to kentucky this week. Instead of breaking out the swim wear and sunscreen, volunteers like Skitter McConkie say she and other students choose to wear their hearts on their sleeves and address substandard housing in Johnson and Floyd counties.

“I think that we kind of get the better end of the deal..Being able to just have a good time being able to be outside in the fresh Kentucky air and just goofing on each other while getting some work done and learning a thing or two.”

According to the students each family has a different story. One family recently lost the upstairs of their home to a fire, leaving them homeless with four teenage foster children. Another family of five needed repairs that were too expensive to do alone, including new roofing, doors, windows, and flooring.

Jamie Conley the CAP Home Repair Program Manager for Johnson Floyd and Martin county says these students might not understand how much this means to these families.

“Anyone who’s willing to swing a hammer..Or willing to learn how to drive a nail..Run a saw..They could make a major impact on our families lives that they don’t even realize,”

The work will continue through next week.