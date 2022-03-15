Students recovering after bus crash in Menifee County

A school bus ended up on its side with 48 students onboard

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – There were some scary moments when a school bus full of children ran off the road and ended up on its side in Menifee County.

The school district says the bus, with 48 students onboard, met another vehicle on a curve on Highway 1693, also called Dan Ridge Road, around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

School officials say the bus dropped off the side of the road and ended up on its side on the shoulder.

The district says all the students were evaluated by EMT’s and school nurses and three students went to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. They say the bus driver was not hurt.

According to a Facebook post by the school district, most of the students involved in the accident were back at school on Tuesday.