Students put electric cars to the test at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Thirteen teams made up of nine- through 12-year-olds competed with their electric cars at Kroger Field.

It was part of the “Generation Electric Vehicles,” or GEN E.V., program.

The program is coordinated by the University of Kentucky’s Center for Applied Energy Research and the State Office of Energy Policy.

Organizers say the goal is to get kids excited about stem education and on a path towards workforce development.

Each team had to build their electric car from the ground up. They also had to find sponsors for their cars and design logos.

“You get to bond with like another class and its just really fun to be with all your friends together and just help each other,” said Janasyn Kelley, a student at RISE Stem Academy for Girls.

“It’s fun to see everyone’s work that they’ve put into trying to get here and building it,” said student Prestyn Nagel, also from RISE.

Schools participating included Rise and Maxwell, Ashland, and Meadowthorpe elementaries, among others from other counties.