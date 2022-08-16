UK students participate in Fall 2022 Big Blue Move In

University of Kentucky welcomes more than 6,000 new students to campus

UK Big Blue Move In 2022 | Courtesy: University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s back to school for the college students in Lexington!

University of Kentucky students have been busy making their way back to campus for the start of a new academic year.

This year, UK welcomed more than 6,000 new students to campus for the first time. Monday, students participated in Fall 2022 Big Blue Move-In prior to the beginning of K-Week.

“We’ve been working on our move-in process for a long time. Just so excited to welcome their families, and just to get everybody moved in the residential hall. It’s just such a wonderful day where families and parents come to campus. It’s that right of passage if you will, where moms and dads are happy, but maybe a little sad too,” Executive Director of Auxiliary Services Sarah Nikirk said.

UK advises drivers to be aware of changes and traffic flow in nearby areas.