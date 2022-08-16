UK students participate in Fall 2022 Big Blue Move In

University of Kentucky welcomes more than 6,000 new students to campus
Shakeria Hawkins,
UK Big Blue Move In 2022
UK Big Blue Move In 2022 | Courtesy: University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s back to school for the college students in Lexington!

University of Kentucky students have been busy making their way back to campus for the start of a new academic year.

This year, UK welcomed more than 6,000 new students to campus for the first time. Monday, students participated in Fall 2022 Big Blue Move-In prior to the beginning of K-Week.

“We’ve been working on our move-in process for a long time. Just so excited to welcome their families, and just to get everybody moved in the residential hall. It’s just such a wonderful day where families and parents come to campus. It’s that right of passage if you will, where moms and dads are happy, but maybe a little sad too,” Executive Director of Auxiliary Services Sarah Nikirk said.

UK advises drivers to be aware of changes and traffic flow in nearby areas.

 

 

Categories: Featured, Local News, News
Tags: ,

Related