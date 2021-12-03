Students offer insights on diversity, honored for their work

Essay winners recognized by Urban County Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some young voices are being heard on improving diversity in the community, an issue on which they will be leaders for years to come.

Forty-four students at Frederick Douglass High recently wrote essays on how to improve racial equality. It was part of the Partners for Youth program that helped develop a semester-long curriculum on the issue at the school. The essay competition was sponsored by Euphrates International Investment.

The three essay winners were recognized Thursday night by the Urban County Council. Their messages were insightful.

“Something I think we need to focus on is getting everyone on board. Right now I think we have a majority of people on board to make changes, but the way we get everyone on board, I believe, is we need to create equality without using inequality as a tool to create it. So, in a sense, you have someone lower and someone higher, ho do you get them on a level playing field without taking away or specifically adding to,” second place winner Robert Vaughan, a senior at Frederick Douglass, told council members.

Veronica Hutt was third and won $100, Vaughan was second and won $150 and Samuel Cornett was first and received $250.

The essays were judged by a group of 29 educators and community leaders.