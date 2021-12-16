Students host 7th annual “Operation Joy” holiday Christmas food basket

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Criminal Justice students hosted their 7th Annual “Operation Joy” holiday Christmas food basket. The Corbin Area Technology Center Criminal Justice classes donated holiday food baskets to area law enforcement officials, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The 67 holiday baskets were donated to local and state law enforcement officers to distribute to families in need in Laurel, Knox and Whitley County.

“The program teaches our Criminal Justice students that law enforcement plays many different roles in the community,” said Criminal Justice Instructor Joshua Cox. “Of course, the main purpose of the project is to give back to the community during the upcoming Christmas Holiday season. It teaches the students the core values of helping those who are less fortunate.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the students also met with numerous area law enforcement officers at the Corbin Area Technology Center on Wednesday morning to help load the baskets into the cruisers. Baskets included a turkey, stuffing, vegetables, sacks of potatoes and milk.

The Criminal Justices classes consists of students from Corbin, Williamsburg, and Whitley County High Schools. The Corbin Area Technology Center thanked students, staff, and community members for their donations as well as support from area businesses like Grace Health, Pepsi, Owens, and University of the Cumberlands.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the following agencies participated in distributing the holiday baskets to area deserving families:

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s office, Corbin City Police, Williamsburg City Police, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Kentucky State Police Post 11, KSP/KVE Commercial Enforcement Division east, Constable Ronnie “Bubba” Bowling, and Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling Jr.(serving Whitley and McCreary County) .

Laurel County Sheriff John Root also said it was a privilege for his office to deliver the holiday food baskets to area families in Laurel County.

“We are blessed to have such caring persons in our area,” said Sheriff Root.

Sheriff Root also thanked the East Bernstadt Family Resource Center for their assistance in identifying deserving families and praised Joshua Cox, an instructor at Corbin Area Technology Center and former trooper, for coordinating the event along with Tackett Wilson.