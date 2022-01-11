Students at Yates Elementary School bring color to Kroger paper bags this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The phrase: “I have a dream”, part of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s speech has been taught in schools across the country and this weekend, you can find it on some grocery shopping bags.

Teachers and students at Yates Elementary School say it’s a long standing tradition and that its both educational and empowering. All this week, these young artists are breaking out the markers and bringing shape and color to these ordinary papers bag. This is in honor of an extraordinary man who expressed the importance of content of character over color of ones skin.

“The students are excited about it. They want to be agents of change and this is a good way to keep the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King alive while giving the students a chance to express themselves,” says Principal Barry Richburg,

This weekend, bags from more than 200 students will be available for Kroger shoppers at 1650 Bryan Station Road in Lexington.