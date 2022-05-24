Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff, after students, teacher killed in school shooting in Texas

The governor of Texas says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School

UPDATE (5/24/22) – Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags to half-staff in remembrance of Uvalde victims in Texas.

In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated today in Uvalde, Texas.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

In a tweet, Gov. Beshear shared, “As a parent, it’s hard to comprehend the devastating loss in Texas today. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and should be condemned. These were all children of God, gone too soon. Kentucky stands with all those mourning and we hold them close in prayer.”

UVALDE, TX. (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. Abbott says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.