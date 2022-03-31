Student injured on campus at Hazard Community and Technical College

Reports say the student's clothing caught on fire

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A student was injured Wednesday morning when their clothing caught on fire on campus at Hazard Community and Technical College, according to investigators.

No other information was immediately available or released by the school.

College spokesperson Amelia Holliday released the following statement to ABC 36 News:

“As always, our top priority is the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. Unfortunately, this morning we had an incident on the Technical Campus in Hazard where one of our students was involved in an accident. The student is receiving medical treatment for their injuries.”