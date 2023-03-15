Student hit by car while crossing street at Winburn Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A student was hit by a car Tuesday morning while crossing the street on Winburn Drive, according to Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall.

The student was injured and taken to a local hospital, though the extent of the student’s injuries was not said.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m.

Officials didn’t say whether charges were expected against the driver.

Below is the email sent to parents by Winburn Middle School associate principal BJ Martin:

“Dear Winburn Middle School Families:

As your principal, one of my top priorities is to ensure we have open communication lines between home and school. Anytime something unusual happens at school or in our community we want you to hear the facts from us.

This morning near our campus, a student pedestrian was struck by a car as they were crossing the street on Winburn Drive. Lexington Police Department, Lexington Fire Department, and Fayette County Public Schools Police Department responded to the scene. The student sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

We wanted to inform you about this incident as you may have noticed emergency responders near our campus this morning, or your student may come home with questions or concerns.

Our thoughts are with this student and their family as they receive the care they need to fully recover. We would like to thank all the emergency responders for their thorough and helpful response this morning. We are grateful for their dedication to keeping our students and community safe.

Please don’t hesitate to call me if you have any questions or concerns.”