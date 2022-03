Student brings gun to school in Leslie County

School was placed on lockdown during the incident

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Stinnett Elementary School officials in Leslie County say a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning. The school says authorities found a gun on the student at school.

According to the school, the student was searched after a report this morning about the gun. According to officials, the school was placed on lockdown during the incident.