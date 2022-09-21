Stuart Hall residents concerned over increase in traffic, safety issues in subdivision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People living here in the Stuart Hall neighborhood in Lexington have some concerns that a new apartment complex on Hannah Todd Place is creating an increase of traffic and safety issues for the community here and they are turning to the city for help.

“The major question is how is this approved by the zoning board to take a single family area and by the stroke of the pin it’s become a multi family, It’s not just one apartment complex its probably if you can see probably 6, so 6 times the number of the units that’s a high density of residents” said Robert Miller.

Robert Miller has lived off of Hannah Todd Place since 2008.

He says once the new apartments are full with tenants, the neighborhood won’t be the same.

“This is a nice quiet area, people walking kids, walking dogs, taking walks, I think we’re going to see an influx of all traffic during all hours so I think it’s going to be a real safety issue for other residents” added Miller.

He says the apartments also pose as a health concern.

“You can see that trash is probably now 10 by 10, it’s growing every single day” added Miller.

For Ken Edwards, it’s not just about the apartment traffic, on top of that, you’ve got long lines for pickup and drop off of this school that sits smack in the middle of the subdivision.

So, mix the new apartments, the new trash and the school, Edwards says that’s a recipe for disaster.

“You see a lot of foot traffic kids walking to and from school and with the increase traffic the kids aren’t paying attention, they’re texting, they’re walking, they cut through, you know it’s amazing we haven’t had kids hit already” said Edwards.

His solution? To get the old Chilesburg Road back open to have a second entrance and exit into the subdivision and to the apartments.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of house you live in, its the fact that you’ve got a car and you got to get it out of the subdivision, right so opening that up to me is the logical way because it takes the overall traffic off one street or another and allows options to get in and out” added Edwards.

The neighbors in Stuart Hall have been waiting and wanting this change for years, soon they’ll finally get the chance to be heard.

Next week on September 26th, people living in Stuart Hall have the chance to speak with Council member Preston Worley to discuss the issues at hand.

It will happen at 6:30 p.m. at the Brenda Cowan Elementary School.