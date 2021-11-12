String of weapons, drug arrests continue in Wayne County
AR-15, other weapons, drugs seized
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A string of drug and weapons arrests continue in Wayne County.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, three people were arrested Thursday and early Friday after drug agents executed search warrants.
One was served at about 12:40 a.m. Friday at a home on Deuce Lane in Monticello. Agents charged 27-year-old Christian Guffey and 35-year-old Sarah Simpson with first-degree meth trafficking and other offenses. They seized three plastic baggies of suspected meth, scales, a 12-gauge flare gun, a .22-caliber handgun and other items, Catron said.
The other search warrant was served at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday at a home on Dodson Hollow Road after deputies went to serve arrest warrants on a man living there. The sheriff said 38-year-old Aaron Shearer was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of receiving stolen property (firearms), two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender-1st degree, possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While serving the warrants, deputies saw an AR-15-style rifle in plain view, which was seized, according to the sheriff.