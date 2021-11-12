String of weapons, drug arrests continue in Wayne County

One was served at about 12:40 a.m. Friday at a home on Deuce Lane in Monticello. Agents charged 27-year-old Christian Guffey and 35-year-old Sarah Simpson with first-degree meth trafficking and other offenses. They seized three plastic baggies of suspected meth, scales, a 12-gauge flare gun, a .22-caliber handgun and other items, Catron said.

The other search warrant was served at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday at a home on Dodson Hollow Road after deputies went to serve arrest warrants on a man living there. The sheriff said 38-year-old Aaron Shearer was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (heroin), possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of receiving stolen property (firearms), two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, persistent felony offender-1st degree, possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance-2nd degree (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.