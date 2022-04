Stretch of Vine Street in Lexington down to one lane Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A stretch of Vine Street in downtown Lexington is scheduled to be down to one lane on Tuesday for road and drainage repairs, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Only the left lane will be open on East Vine Street along Quality and Rose Streets between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to the state.