Stretch of I-71 temporarily closed due to collision involving multiple vehicles

The accident happened Wednesday night near the 26 mile marker

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – There was a multi-vehicle accident on I-71 near the 26 mile marker on Wednesday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say the initial call came in around 9:33 p.m.

The affected stretch of the interstate was expected to closed for an extended period of time, according to KSP.

No other information was immediately available.