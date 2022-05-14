Streetfest held to promote bike safety, physical activity

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Lexington’s Environmental Services department unveiled a new way to enjoy our public streets and roads through its; inaugural Streetfest.

Streets- like Lewis Oliver Way- were blocked off to give people a chance to bike, skate, and participate in other family-friendly activities. Organizers say the event is being held ahead of National Bike To Work Week, which helps promote bike safety and awareness.

It also helps celebrate streets being used as shared spaces.

“We wanted to provide a way for all of us to get out, get together, enjoy streets in a new way, and encourage this message that streets are shared spaces,” said Event Coordinator Tori Summey. “So not only are they used for vehicles, of course, to get from one point to another, but also, these roads are what bicyclists use to transport themselves. And the sidewalk are for people to walk around, either for commuting or for fun.”

During the event, people could learn from various vendors about bike safety, could rent bikes, or buy tasty food.

Summey says there will be bike pop up shops, and other events this month.

