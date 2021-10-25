Street resurfacing to begin on Edgewood Drive in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers in Nicholasville should be aware of upcoming road work that will impact traffic.

According to the City of Nicholasville’s Facebook page, street resurfacing work will start on Edgewood Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The work will be done in a two-phase process, starting with the milling of the top surface of blacktop and ending in laying a new coat of surface blacktop. The process can take several days to complete.

City officials ask residents and visitors on Edgewood Drive to keep the street clear of any vehicles until the resurfacing work is done.