Storms impact local short track races Saturday night – Motorsports Monday

Dillon Gaudet recaps the latest from the motorsports world

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – This summer we’ve been taking you to some of the local short tracks across Kentucky. One of the newest tracks you may not have heard of is in Whitley County and it’s Thunder Mountain Speedway. The track hosted fan appreciation night last Saturday. Unfortunatelym the track lived up to it’s name, thunderstorms caused a long delay before any cars would hit the track. During track prep after the rain, racing legend Scott Bloomquist showed up to the speedway to check out the new track.

They were able to get hot laps and qualifying in but just before they made it to the features the skies opened up once again. This time the rain and storms ended night. Even through delays, many fans stuck around to try to see some racing.

Thunder Mountain Speedway will be back in action next Saturday night, August 5th.

Rockcastle Speedway was able to get action in despite rain and storms hitting the track Saturday afternoon. The track was able to get four of their five feature races in before another round of storms hit just before the Hornets feature.

Crab Orchard’s Dalton Brown won the Pro Late Models feature. Chris Smith won the Modifieds race. Waco’s own Allen Hackworth took the Super Stocks feature. Jake Lutes won the Mini Stocks feature, the final race of the night. Rockcastle Speedway will be back in action next Saturday, August 5th.

Ponderosa Speedway in Juction City returns to action Friday night, August 4th. Gates open at 2 p.m., while hot laps for the 25th Annual Pete Abell Memorial begin at 7 p.m. It’s Hall of Fame Night for the track as well. $7,500 ist up for grabs in the Late Models, with $3,000 on the line in the Super Late Models. The Modifieds, Super Stocks and Hobby Stocks classes will be in action as well.