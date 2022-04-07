Storm blows off steeple of First Baptist Church in East Bernstadt

He says there were a few people inside the church at the time it came crashing down, but no one was injured

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Blue tarp covers the top center of First Baptist church in East Bernstadt where its steeple sat. Now it lays in pieces on the ground below, after a strong storm blew through laurel county Wednesday night.

“It’s just one of those things that gives that little beacon to the whole community and wherever you come from in the area you see it and now look and you can tell something’s missing” said Pastor Norm Brock.

Pastor Norm Brock says he was driving in the storm Wednesday, that the strong winds and rain forced him to pull over and wait it out.

But, when he heard the church had been affected, he headed straight there.

“By the time I got back I had gotten some text messages there had been some problems at the church, there were some people here and so when I pulled it, it was just unbelievable to see the side of the steeple gone”

He says there were a few people inside the church at the time it came crashing down, but no one was injured.

Pastor Brock says the church is a place of safety for the community.

“We experienced a tornado here in 2012 where this church grounds and this facility here became a shelter, it became a hub for rescue and help for people. This church is important to the community and we want to be that” said Pastor Brock.

Pastor Brock says he and his church community are going to be just fine and that church services will go on as normal, but repairs to the steeple may take more than a year.