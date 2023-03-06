Still without power? St. Michael’s in Lexington opens doors to all

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — St. Michael the Archangel Episcopal Church in Lexington has opened its doors to anyone still without power from last Friday’s storms.

“Need to charge your phone, do some work on your computer or just hang out in a place with heat and electricity for a while?” the church wrote on Facebook. Its doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2025 Bellefonte Drive on Monday.

The church says all are welcome.

According to a power outage map, over 28,000 people in Fayette County are still without power.