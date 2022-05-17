Still no sign of Menifee County man who disappeared in March

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Menifee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing in late March of this year.

Deputies say James “Jimmy” Smallwood was last seen March 22, 2022 in Frenchburg.

He’s described as 5’8″ and 140 pounds with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Menifee County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at (606)-768- 3875 or contact Menifee County Dispatch 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (606) 768-9046.