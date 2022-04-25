“Cover the Cruiser” fundraiser for Special Olympics Kentucky kicks off

"Cover the Cruiser" will take place the last week of April

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is showing support for Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY) by hosting the ‘Cover the Cruiser’ fundraising event at locations across the commonwealth. During the last week of April, KSP will park cruisers at various public locations and encourages Kentuckians to cover the cruisers with custom SOKY stickers for a minimum donation of one dollar, which will go directly to SOKY.

“It’s great to see citizens working together to provide a better, safer and more inclusive Kentucky for all. Thank you to KSP for hosting this statewide fundraising effort and let’s all ‘stick it’ to the state police in an effort to raise more funds than ever before for the Special Olympics,” Gov. Beshear said.

This fundraising event began in 2020 when the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. During the Torch Run, law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope into the Special Olympic games. The flame represents courage and celebration of diversity.

The SOKY President and CEO Trish Mazzoni announced that the annual summer games will occur this summer at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. The ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event is being held before the official start of the annual summer games.

“The Kentucky State Police have been incredible Special Olympics supporters for several years and ‘Cover the Cruiser’ has been a great extension of that support,” said SOKY President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. “The money that KSP has raised in the first two years of ‘Cover the Cruiser’ has provided valuable sports and health services for our athletes, while also affording a unique way for people to get to know KSP while they support Special Olympics athletes across the state.”

KSP raised $20,103.32 for SOKY athletes in 2021, with the highest fundraising honor being awarded to Post 6 in Grant County for collecting $2,713.00.

“It’s special for us to support the amazing Kentucky athletes who compete at the summer games,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “We appreciate the efforts of our troopers and the generous monetary gifts from Kentuckians.”

For more information about the ‘Cover the Cruiser’ campaign or to make a tax-deductible donation, click HERE.