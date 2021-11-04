Stewart again a winner at National Horse Show

Events at All-Tech Arena at Kentucky Horse Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Professional hunter competition came to a pinnacle Wednesday, November 3 at the 2021 National Horse Show at the Kentucky Horse Park, highlighting some of the country’s top hunter horses.

The Alltech Arena played host to a variety of divisions with championship honors up for grabs, including the Goshen Hill Green 3’6” Hunter, Green 3’9” Hunter, Green Conformation Hunter, High-Performance Conformation Hunter and Judith Murch High-Performance Hunter, presented by The Corrigan Family and Winner’s Circle Trailer Sales.

Nearly 70 horse-and-rider pairs put their names forward for the five divisions, all hoping to earn their respective division’s championship tricolors and the Meralex Farm Grand Champion Professional Hunter title. Of the large field, it was Scott Stewart and Dr. Betsee Parker’s Charlemagne that earned the distinction of Grand Champion Professional Hunter. Stewart also claimed the Meralex Farm Leading Hunter Rider Award for the 14th time at the National Horse Show.

Stewart and Charlemagne reigned supreme throughout their efforts in the Green Conformation Hunter division. During Tuesday’s competition, the 7-year-old Selle Francais stallion earned a score of 89 in the first round to win the class out of 14 entries. Showing great consistency over fences and adjustability in scope and stride, Stewart piloted Charlemagne to a score of 88 in the handy round, adding another win to his name. Wednesday morning was no different for the duo, placing first in the under saddle for Charlemagne’s floating trot and canter. Stewart and the flashy stallion wrapped up the division with yet another win in the Stake class, putting them on a perfect 40 points to earn the championship ribbon for the Green Conformation Hunter division, and ultimately the “Baroness Of Locheil” Perpetual Trophy for their Grand Champion Professional Hunter title, presented by Bryan Baldwin.

In addition to his Grand Champion Professional Hunter win, Stewart also claimed the Meralex Farm Leading Hunter Rider Award, which is awarded to the rider accumulating the most points in the Green Hunter, Green Conformation, High-Performance Conformation and High-Performance Hunter divisions. A total of 124 points throughout the five divisions with his five mounts, For Always, Charlemagne, Love Note, Cabrio and True Blue, earned Stewart his name on the Meralex Farm Leading Hunter Rider Challenge Trophy, presented by Bryan Baldwin, for the fourteenth time at the National Horse Show. The coveted trophy was originally donated by Mr. and the late Mrs. Kenneth Wheeler.

Amateur-Owner riders took to the Alltech Arena Wednesday afternoon to vie for the Grand Champion Amateur-Owner Hunter title for the “Ruxton & Scot To Do” Challenge Trophy. Awarded to the competitor with the most points accumulated in the Amateur-Owner 3’6” 36 & Over Hunter and Amateur-Owner 3’6” 18-35 Hunter divisions, Concerto and Caroline Ingalls were the pair to come out on top to be crowned Grand Amateur-Owner Hunter Champion at the 2021 National Horse Show (NHS). In the Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter divisions, Private I and Kelly Sims took home the Grand Amateur-Owner 3’3” Hunter Champion title for the “Susanne Stroh” Perpetual Trophy.

Bobby Murphy (USA) once again set forth two beautiful 8-obstacle hunter courses for the Amateur-Owner horse-and-rider combinations to navigate through. Each pair took their turn over a handy and stake round that included several tactful turns that showcased the horses handiness and ability to keep a consistent and forward pace. Many horse-and-rider pairs found difficulty with the brush trot jump that led to the long two-stride, but in the end, Concerto and Private I stepped up to the plate to take home the top honors.

Ingalls and her longtime partner Concerto, her own 10-year-old Westphalian gelding, came into day two of competition with top scores from day one, including a second-place finish in the under saddle and a top-five finish in the first over fences class.

Eager to improve their over fences placings, the pair came into Wednesday’s competition with a vengeance and dominated the division earning two scores of 91 and claiming the win in both over fences classes to earn champion in the Hunt, LTD Amateur-Owner18-35 Hunter division. Following their clean sweep of the Hunt, LTD. Amateur-Owner 18-53 Hunter division Wednesday afternoon, Ingalls and Concerto were crowned the Grand Amateur-Owner Hunter Champion in addition to their division championship.

Sims and Private I, her own 9-year-old Oldenburg gelding, made a splash in the Oare & Adikes-Hill Amateur-Owner 3’3” 36+ Hunter division during Tuesday’s competition, winning the over fences class with a high score of 91. The dynamic duo proved to be a force to reckon with during Wednesday’s continuation of the division, laying down two beautiful rounds and winning both the handy and stake class with scores of 89 and 90. These two are no strangers to the winner’s circle as they have claimed several tricolor ribbons throughout the 2021 season at some of the countries top venues, including the Winter Equestrian Festival, Washington International Horse Show, Pennsylvania National Horse, Capital Challenge, Middleburg, Upperville Colt & Horse Show and several other venues.

Hunter competition will continue Thursday, November 4 at 7:00 a.m. with the Small Junior 15 & Under Hunter division, and will conclude the day with the highly anticipated $72,900 Welcome Stake. To learn more about the 2021 National Horse Show, click here.

The excitement will continue Thursday, November 4, at the National Horse Show with jumper athletes taking to the Alltech Arena for the $72,900 International Welcome Stake. The remainder of the week will showcase the $36,600 T&R Development International Two-Phase and the $50,000 National Horse Show Hunter Classic, presented by Chronicle of The Horse.

The weekend’s feature events will include the $10,000 NHS Children’s Hunter Horse Classic, the $10,000 NHS Adult Amateur Hunter Classic, the $25,000 Show Jumping Hall of Fame Amateur-Owner/Junior Jumper Grand Prix, the $213,300 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Lexington and the ASPCA Maclay National Championship, presented by Chansonette Farm. To learn more about the 2021 National Horse Show, click here.