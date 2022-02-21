Stewards strip Medina Spirit of Derby title; Baffert fined, banned 90 days, plans appeal

Baffert lawyer says he plans an immediate appeal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Board of Stewards has recommended Medina Spirit be stripped of its Kentucky Derby crown and any winnings from the race and that trainer Bob Baffert be fined $7,500 and be banned from racing in Kentucky for 90 days from March through June.

His attorney said Baffert plans an immediate appeal. “I am very disappointed in the ruling. It runs contrary to the scientifically proven facts and the rules of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. We will be filing an immediate appeal,” Baffert’s attorney, Craig Robertson, said in a statement.

Baffert can appeal the stewards’ ruling. If he does, the case will be heard by a hearing officer who would present findings to the full Kentucky racing commission for consideration.

In response, the Kentucky Derby officially named last year’s runner up as the winner.

In a statement issued Monday, the stewards said:

“On Feb. 14, 2022, Robert A. Baffert and Zedan Racing appeared before the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) Board of Stewards, with counsel, and were afforded due process, as is required by law.”

On Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, the KHRC Board of Stewards issued rulings 22-0009 and 22-0010.

In Ruling 22-0009, the Board of Stewards determined a violation occurred and suspended Robert A. Baffert for 90 days and issued a fine of $7,500.

In Ruling 22-0010, the Board of Stewards determined a violation occurred and disqualified MEDINA SPIRIT from the twelfth race at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2021. “

The Stewards’ ruling 22-0009 can be found at https://khrc.ky.gov/Documents/22-0009%20%20Robert%20A.%20Baffert%20-%20Class%20C.pdf.

The Stewards’ ruling 22-0010 can be found at https://khrc.ky.gov/Documents/22-0010%20%20Amr%20F.%20Zedan%20%20Medina%20Spirit%20DQd.pdf

Animal groups applauded the decision.

“We applaud the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for taking action against American horse racing’s most infamous violator, Bob Baffert, and are pleased to see some justice brought to the tragic life and death of Medina Spirit,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action. “Baffert continues to drag horse racing through the mud in scandal after scandal, and we call on every racing jurisdiction in the nation to hold him accountable by reciprocating the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s suspension in their own state. We’re elated that Baffert won’t be participating in the upcoming 2022 Kentucky Derby and believe the horses will be better off, and the event will have more credibility, without him.”

Gov. Andy Beshear said the Commission made the decision it thought was right.

“I think they made the decision they think is right. Every decision maker at this point has made the same decision and the most important thing for the integrity of the sport was for them to get it right. I’m sure there will be other appeals from here, but the commission and the sport said there are certain things you cannot have in your system as a race horse on race day and it appears, whether intentional or unintentional, that was violated,” Beshear said during a briefing Monday afternoon.

The rulings are the latest in the saga that began on May 1, 2021, when Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first at Churchill Downs but tested positive for a medication that is prohibited during races.

Medina Spirit’s name was still up as the winner earlier Monday but Kentucky Downs said it would be down by the end of the day.

The horse died in December in California after a workout at Santa Anita. A necropsy provided inconclusive results on the cause of death although heart failure is suspected. No substances were found.

Amy Wallot Baffert and his attorneys have argued that the medication was in a topical ointment, Otomax, and that betamethasone was not injected into Medina Spirit. But it isn’t clear that will matter under Kentucky racing regulations.

The 148th running of the Derby is scheduled for May 7, 2022. Churchill Downs has barred Baffert from racing horses at any of its tracks.

In a statement, Churchill Downs said it “recognizes Mandaloun as the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby and extends our congratulations to owner/breeder Juddmonte, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux. Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction.”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — An attorney for Bob Baffert believes the Hall of Famer trainer and embattled Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit “will be fully exonerated” after stating to Kentucky racing stewards that the colt’s failed drug test for a steroid resulted from a prescribed topical salve rather than an injection.

Medina Spirit’s derby win is in jeopardy following the failed postrace drug test for betamethasone last May. Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert for two years following the latest in a recent series of failed tests by his horses. Representatives for Baffert and the horse met Monday with Kentucky Horse Racing Association stewards and contended there was no violation because state rules allow the use of topical salves. Betamethasone is legal in Kentucky, but prohibited on race day.

Attorney Clark Brewster said in a statement Monday night that rules in Kentucky and other jurisdictions restrict only betamethasone acetate or sodium phosphate, which are injected into a horse’s intra-articular joint. Brewster added, “The false narrative regarding this case was sprung early and spread widely by uninformed or malevolent accusers and by careless reporting.”

The hearing was closed to the public and media, and a decision could come this week. A message left with a KHRC spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

Medina Spirit died Dec. 6 after a workout at Santa Anita racetrack in California. Results released last week from a necropsy on the horse revealed no definitive cause of death