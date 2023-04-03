Stephon Henderson pleads guilty to murder of wife in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man accused of shooting and killing his wife the day before Thanksgiving in 2022 has pleaded guilty.

Henderson is charged with murder-domestic violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He’ll be sentenced on May 12.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, police say Henderson called 911 saying he shot his wife, Talina Henderson. When police got to the scene, they found a woman who was shot multiple times inside the home in Masterson Station. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of his arrest, he was also charged with violating an Emergency Protective Order. That charge was later dismissed.