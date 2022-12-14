Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ alum, dead at 40

(ABC NEWS) — Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a beloved hip-hop dancer known for “So You Think You Can Dance” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died. He was 40.

Boss’ wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, issued a statement confirming her husband’s death, saying, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” she continued. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker added, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she said in concluding her statement.

Allison Holker, left, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss attend Illumination and Universal Pictures’ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

Boss competed on season 4 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” finishing as the runner-up, and returning to the show in following seasons as a featured all-star. This year, he returned to the reality competition show as a judge for season 17.

Starting in 2014, Boss was featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as the talk show’s DJ and co-host until the show ended this year. He also teamed up with the comedian on “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which aired from 2017 to 2021.

Boss has also appeared in multiple films, including three installments in the “Step Up” franchise and “Magic Mike XXL,” which released in 2015.

Boss married Holker — a fellow “SYTYCD” alum who competed on season 2 and returned as an all-star in future seasons — in 2013. The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Dec. 10, just days before Boss’ death.

Holker shared a post to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, in which she said she “couldn’t be more grateful” to be married to Boss and that saying yes to him was “one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life.”

“I feel so blessed and loved!!” she continued. “I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

Boss also posted to mark the special day, writing, “Happy anniversary my love.”

In addition to him adopting Holker’s daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship, he and Holker shared two children, son Maddox Laurel, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. The couple hosted “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.”