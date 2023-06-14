STEM Experiences gives students hands-on learning experiences at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s summer break for students — but that doesn’t mean the learning stops.

The University of Kentucky is hosting its Stem Experiences camps this week, featuring hands-on activities and experiments.

UK says youth campers in elementary through high school will work with college students and faculty mentors this week.

The day camp is designed to expose students to a variety of career options in STEM fields.

The camp also provides college students who are aspiring teachers, along with grad students from stem disciplines, the chance to assist and gain valuable content knowledge and experience working with students.

The camp runs through Friday.