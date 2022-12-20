Staying warm in dangerous cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Frigid temperatures are headed our way that could impact your holiday travel plans.

“It is going to get bitter cold,” says John Bobel, public information officer for Lexington Emergency Management.

Freezing cold is on the way; wind chill going into Friday could have temperatures feeling like they are well below zero.

“If you have to be outdoors for an extended period of time, layer up, make sure that you don’t overextend yourself, drink plenty of water and take breaks,” says Bobel.

Lexington Emergency Management says it only takes a few minutes in extreme cold for medical issues like frostbite or hypothermia to start setting in, but it all depends on how well you layer. However, Lexington Emergency Management says to be careful with how you bundle up babies, especially if you plan to travel.

“If you have an infant or a small child in a car seat, do not dress them in one of those puffy coats because you can’t get the seatbelt snug enough around them. The car seat really won’t do any good,” says Bobel. “Put them in a light sweater, then put them in the car seat, then cover them with a blanket and make sure the car stays toasty.”

If you happen to get stranded or your car won’t start during these frigid temperatures, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recommends having an “emergency car kit” with snacks, water, blankets, flashlights and batteries, and kitty litter to help with traction.

“Right now is a good time to start preparing your kit if you haven’t already,” says Natasha Lacy, public information officer for KYTC’s Department of Highways District 7. “You can go out to different stores and collect your items and have those in the trunk of your car or in the backseat.”

KYTC advises people to stay off the roads during inclement weather but says it has interactive maps people can use if they have to travel, to help them plan a route based on what roads have been cleared of snow and ice. This map can be found HERE.

More information on how to prep for winter weather can be found on the Lexington Emergency Management site HERE.