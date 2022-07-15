Status hearing set for Lexington mom accused of murdering her two kids

The commonwealth attorney requests that James supply a DNA sample so investigators can compare with evidence

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – The Lexington mother accused of murdering her two children in May appeared in Fayette County Circuit Court on Friday. A status hearing for Nikki James was set for September 16th.

James was previous indicted by a grand jury with two counts of murder-domestic violence..

As ABC 36 has reported, police say James stabbed her children, 13-year-old Deon and 5-year-old Skylar Williams to death at their apartment on rogers road. During her arraignment on the two counts taking place this afternoon the commonwealth attorney requested a DNA swab be taken from James to help in the ongoing investigation to see if evidence can be linked to her.

A not guilty plea was entered for the Lexington mother during her court appearance in May. During her preliminary hearing, a Lexington Police detective testified that James told a neighbor she killed her two children who were found without a pulse in their Parkway Manor Apartment. James is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center without bond.