Statewide vaccine, booster clinics scheduled for Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Extravaganza

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is leading an effort to help protect more people through COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics.

It’s an effort with health departments across the commonwealth and several health-related organizations, including the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) and Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, there will be 16 locations across the state. Many of the clinics will offer gift cards – provided by KAHP – to anyone who is eligible for and receives a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, while supplies last.

In Lexington, the health department and UK HealthCare have teamed up for a clinic offering the vaccine to those six months and older. It will take place on July 29 and 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kroger Field’s green lot.

The Kentucky River District Health Department will host a clinic for anyone ages 12 years and older on July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Knott County: 880 W. Main Street, Hindman

Lee County: 48 Center Street, Beattyville

Leslie County: 78 Maple Street, Hyden

Letcher County: 115 E. Main Street, Whitesburg

Perry County: 239 Lovern St., Hazard

A vaccine clinic will be held in Wolfe County on July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 151 KY 15 North in Campton.

For a full list of vaccine and booster clinics click HERE.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, it’s important for Kentucky families to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, especially as cases across the commonwealth continue to increase.