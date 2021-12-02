Statewide efforts to combat antisemitism

The Chabad of the Bluegrass and the Kentucky Jewish Council will educate over 100 schools and community centers on antisemitism.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Hanukkah celebrations continue this week, the Chabad of the Bluegrass is remembering an anniversary of hate in Lexington. One year ago, a student was hospitalized after being hit by a car that drove through the menorah lighting. The Chabad of the Bluegrass says in the year since, Kentucky has become a national leader in the ongoing fight against antisemitism.

“The answer to hate is to be proud,” says Rabbi Shlomo Litvin of the Chabad of the Bluegrass. “The answer to hate is to be vocal.”

Being vocal is exactly what Rabbi Shlomo Litvin was. He says after the attack, he worked with state lawmakers to make Kentucky the first state to recognize the Jewish definition of antisemitism and take a stand to combat it. In a commitment to being a light in the darkness, the Jewish community gathered in the same place as last year’s attack to light the fourth candle of the menorah.

“That concept of lighting the menorah, of being proud of who you are, of bringing together different people and each one bringing something special to the table, is unique and special and very much needed today just like it was thousands of years ago,” says Rabbi Avrohom Litvin of the Chabad of Kentucky in Lousiville.

More than just a Hanukkah celebration and remembrance of the attack, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Kelly Craft, announced the launching of a statewide effort to further fight antisemitism in the commonwealth. The Chabad of the Bluegrass in partnership with the Kentucky Jewish Council will speak at over 100 school and community centers teaching everyone how to recognize antisemitism and how to combat it and be an ally to the Jewish people.

“Every person can be a partner to combat antisemitism, can be a partner to be a light in the darkness and can be a partner to defeat hate,” says Rabbi Shlomo Litvin. “Our answer to hate remains the same. As the Rebbe said, each and every one of us can be a light.”

“We are all warriors, we all have a moral obligation and responsibility to be the light,” says Craft.