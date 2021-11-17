State’s positivity rate jumps above 6%, other numbers also up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate jumped Wednesday almost a full percentage point above where it was a week ago. And while the increase may be related to a decline in the number of people getting testing, it still is a concern among health experts who are cautiously watching the upcoming holidays and a potential for another surge in case numbers and serious illnesses.

In Wednesday’s state report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,195 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate that has increased to 6.24%. The rate was 5.73% Monday and Tuesday, 5.53% Friday and 5.37% last Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 642 are in people 18 and under. And the number of new cases was up from 1,937 last Wednesday. The state has now recorded 766,830 cases since March 2020.

The governor also reported 36 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 27 years old. The state has now lost 10,354 residents to COVID-related causes.

According to the daily report, 757 people are hospitalized, up from 739 Tuesday, 719 Monday, 703 Friday and 688 last Wednesday.

ICU admittance was at 200 people, down slightly from 204 Tuesday but up from 191 Monday, 193 Friday and 175 last Wednesday.

The number of those on a ventilator was at 100 Wednesday, down from 115 Tuesday, 105 Monday, 102 Friday and 112 last Wednesday.