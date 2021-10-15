State’s positivity rate edges back up, hospitalizations, other numbers down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – After dipping below 8% Thursday, the state’s COVID positivity rate edged back up Friday.

In Friday’s report, the state reported 2,0008 new COVID cases, including 552 in people 18 and under. The state now has recorded 723,889 cases since March 2020.

The positivity rate rose from 7.91% Thursday back to 8%, which is where it was Wednesday. It had been 8.12% Tuesday.

The state also reported 31 deaths including the loss of two Kentuckians as young as 44 years old. One of those included Clark County Judge Executive Chris Pace.

The state now has lost 9,293 people to COVID-related causes.

Other indicators saw a decrease as well.

Hospitalizations were down 1,273 from 1,354 on Thursday and 1,365 on Wednesday.

The number of people in intensive care fell to 373 from 399 on Thursday, 398 on Wednesday and Tuesday and 418 Monday.

People on ventilators went down to 239 from 270 on Thursday, 275 on Wednesday, 262 on Tuesday and 266 on Monday.