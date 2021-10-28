State’s positivity rate drops closer to 5%, 25-year-old among the 33 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) -On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced 1,711 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and a decreased positivity rate of 5.17%.

The governor also reported 33 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 25 years old.

In Thursday’s report (click here), the death total has now climbed to 9,717 lost to COVID-related causes.

Of the new cases, 477 are in people 18 and under. The state now has recorded a total of 741,544 cases since March 2020.

The 5.17% positivity rate is down from 5.56% Wednesday, 5.66% Tuesday, 5.84% on Monday, 6.25% Friday, 6.53% last Thursday, 6.83% last Wednesday and 7.17% last Tuesday.

Other indicators saw continued decreases in the state’s latest COVID report.

Hospitalizations were at 861, down from 869 Wednesday, 893 Tuesday, Monday’s 919, 1,012 Friday, 1,092 last Thursday, last Wednesday’s 1,115 and 1,202 last Tuesday.

The number of people in intensive care was at 271, down from 276 Wednesday, up slightly from 266 Tuesday, but down from 281 on Monday, 289 Friday, 328 last Thursday, 321 last Wednesday and 355 last Tuesday.

People on ventilators also saw a decline at 144, a slight drop from 145 Wednesday and 148 Tuesday, Monday’s 157, 187 Friday, 199 last Thursday, 207 last Wednesday and 226 last Tuesday.