State’s positivity rate dips below 9%, other numbers remain on increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s new COVID case numbers remain high but the positivity rate actually dropped Thursday, offering some hint of optimism.

In the state’s Thursday report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,736 newly reported cases of COVID-19, down from 3,032 Wednesday, and a positivity rate of 8.99%, down from 9.14% Wednesday, 9.17% Tuesday, 9.13% Monday, Sunday’s 9.02%, 9.11% on Saturday, Friday’s 9.21% and 9.20% last Thursday. The last times the rate was below 9% were last Wednesday at 8.56% and last Tuesday at 8.31%.

Of the new cases, 711 are in people 18 and under.

The governor also reported 61 deaths, including a 31 year old. The state now has lost 11,479 residents to COVID-related causes.

The new cases compared to 2,728 cases Tuesday, 1,347 cases Monday, 1,194 Sunday, Saturday’s 2,350, 2,813 Friday, last Thursday’s 2,841, 3,312 last Wednesday and 2,558 last Tuesday.

The state now has logged 808,148 cases of COVID since March 2020.

According to the daily report, hospitalizations continued to rise with 1,167 people hospitalized Thursday, compared to 1,144 Wednesday, 1,109 Tuesday, 1,077 Monday, 1,039 on Sunday, Saturday’s 1,020, 972 on Friday, Thursday’s 987, 948 last Wednesday and 930 last Tuesday.

ICU admittance were up slightly to 314 from 312 Wednesday, 305 Tuesday, 310 Monday, 301 on Sunday, Saturday’s 300, Friday’s 284, last Thursday’s 259, 249 last Wednesday and last Tuesday’s 266.

The number of those on a ventilator went up to 185 compared to 179 Wednesday, 174 Tuesday, 168 Monday, 155 on Sunday, Saturday’s 159, 156 on Friday, 132 last Thursday, 123 last Wednesday and 122 last Tuesday.