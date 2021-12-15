State’s new COVID case numbers up, few major changes during the last week

Positivity rate hovers in same range for last few days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The ebb and flow of the state’s fight with the surge in COVID cases continued Wednesday with new case numbers up slightly from Tuesday and down only slightly from last week and the positivity virtually unchanged. Overall, the numbers still suggest the state might be on a plateau but not in full decline going into the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

In the its report on Wednesday (click here), the state announced 2,913 new cases, up from 2,559 Tuesday and off only a small amount from the 3,032 cases reported a week ago. The positivity rate was 8.77% Wednesday, little changed from Tuesday’s 8.79% and Monday’s 8.78%. The rate is below Friday’s 8.97%, Thursday’s 8.99%, 9.14% last Wednesday and 9.17% last Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 765 are in people 18 and under.

The state reported 17 deaths. The state now has lost 11,693 Kentuckians to COVID-related causes.

The new cases compared to 1,089 on Monday, Sunday’s 989, Saturday’s 2,308, 2,773 Friday, 2,736 on Thursday, 3,032 last Wednesday and 2,728 cases last Tuesday.

The state now has logged 820,715 cases of COVID since March 2020.

Hospitalizations increased to 1,249 from Tuesday’s 1,216 and although down from Monday’s 1,253, the numbers were up compared to Friday’s 1,192, 1,167 on Thursday, 1,144 last Wednesday and 1,109 last Tuesday.

ICU admittance went up a little bit to 327 from 316 Tuesday, 315 on Monday, Friday’s 319, Thursday’s 314, 312 last Wednesday and 305 last Tuesday.

The number of those on a ventilator rose to 179 from Tuesday’s 175 but remained below Monday’s 181, Friday’s 191, and 185 on Thursday. Last Wednesday, the state reported 179 on ventilators.