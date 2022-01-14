State’s COVID positvity rate sets another record.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate set another record Thursday, even as hopes grow that the omicron variant may be nearing a peak. In Thursday’s report (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear listed 9,267 newly reported cases of COVID-19, a record positivity rate of 27.77% and 29 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 29 years old.

Of the new cases, 2,410 are in people 18 and under.

The positivity rate continued its alarming climb, topping Wednesday’s 27.39%, Tuesday’s rate of 26.79%, Monday’s 26.33% rate, 24.45% Friday and 23.67% last Wednesday.

When asked Thursday about some news stories suggesting the omicron variant may be on decline, Beshear said some places in the country are beginning to show signs of an omicron peak but that has not yet been the case in Kentucky. He said national health experts have told him they do expect it to peak this month or early next month.

The state has listed 962,007 total cases since March 2020.

The 29 deaths raised the number of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 12,484.

The number of patients in hospitals, in intensive care and on ventilators also continue to climb, almost exponentially. Thursday’s report had a new record 2,098 people in hospital, up from Wednesday 2,011, 1,953 Tuesday, 1,873 Monday and 1,856 Friday; 459 are in ICU, up from 454 Wednesday, 449 Tuesday, 452 Monday and 423 Friday; and 237 are on ventilators, compared to 243 Wednesday, 237 Tuesday, 238 Monday and 223 Friday.

The biggest strain so far on hospitals remains in ICU capacity with all but one of the state’s 10 medical regions reporting ICU capacity filled above 85%. Region 10 is at 100% and two others are above 95%. Of ICU capacity, all 10 regions are using at least 20% of capacity for COVID cases and three of those now are above 40%.