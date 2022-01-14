State’s COVID positivity tops 28%, more than 13,000 new cases
The number move from scary to almost horrific
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s new COVID case numbers started the week scary and have moved onto almost horrific.
In the state’s daily report (click here) Friday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear revealed more dangerously high numbers.
“Omicron is getting worse in the commonwealth. Today’s report is the highest since the pandemic began, with 13,492 newly reported cases, 35 deaths and a record positivity rate of 28.61%. Protect yourself and others – mask up and get your vaccine and booster,” the governor said (watch here).
The new case numbers were far above the two previous records of 11,200, one of which came earlier this week.
The positivity rate was up almost a full percentage point from Thursday’s 27.77% and even more from Wednesday’s 27.39%, Tuesday’s rate of 26.79%, Monday’s 26.33% rate, 24.45% last Friday and 23.67% last Wednesday